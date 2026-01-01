3-day weather outlook: Snow in Astana, icy roads in Almaty, precipitation in Shymkent

The met service warns drivers and pedestrians about icy road conditions in Almaty and Shymkent, and severe frosts in Astana.

Astana

January 26: Partly cloudy, occasional snow, drifting snow. Winds from the east and northeast: 2-7 m/s at night, 7-12 m/s during the day. Air temperature: -20-22°C at night, -13-15°C during the day.

January 27: Partly cloudy, occasional snow, drifting snow. Winds from the northeast: 9-14 m/s. Air temperature: -20-22°C at night, -13-15°C during the day.

January 28: Partly cloudy, no precipitation. Winds from the northeast: 9-14 m/s. Temperatures: -24-26°C at night, -17-19°C during the day.

Almaty

January 26: Partly cloudy, no precipitation. Fog at night, icy roads. Winds from the southeast: 2-7 m/s. Air temperature: -5-7°С at night, 0+2°С in the daytime.

January 27: Partly cloudy, no precipitation. Occasional fog, icy roads. Winds from the northeast: 3-8 m/s. Air temperature: -5-7°С at night, +1+3°С in the daytime.

January 28: Partly cloudy, snowfall. Occasional fog, icy road. Winds from the northeast: 3-8 m/s. Air temperature: -3-5°С at night, 0+2°С in the daytime.

Shymkent:

January 26: Partly cloudy, rain and snow at night and in the morning. Occasional fog, icy roads. Winds from the southeast: 7-12 m/s. Air temperature: -1-3°С at night, +3+5°С in the daytime.

January 27: Partly cloudy, rain and snow in the daytime. Foggy conditions at night and in the morning, icy roads. Winds from the northeast: 8-13 m/s. Air temperature: 0-2°С at night, +1+3°С in the daytime.

January 28: Partly cloudy, precipitation (rain and snow). Foggy conditions at night and in the morning, icy roads. Northeast wind turning to northwest: 8-13 m/s. Air temperature: 0-2°С at night and in the daytime.