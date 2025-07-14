EN
    Storm alert in effect throughout Kazakhstan

    07:09, 14 July 2025

    Mets issued a storm alert for 16 regions of Kazakhstan on July 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are set to batter East Kazakhstan.

    Dust storms are forecast for Kyzylorda region. A high fire threat is in effect in the southeast region.

    Kostanay region is to brace for hail and thunderstorms today. An extremely high fire threat is in place in the southeast of the region.

    A scorching heat is reported to grip Aktobe, Turkistan, Zhetysu region.

    Earlier it was reported what the weather would be on July 13. 

