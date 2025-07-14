Storm alert in effect throughout Kazakhstan

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are set to batter East Kazakhstan.

Dust storms are forecast for Kyzylorda region. A high fire threat is in effect in the southeast region.

Kostanay region is to brace for hail and thunderstorms today. An extremely high fire threat is in place in the southeast of the region.

A scorching heat is reported to grip Aktobe, Turkistan, Zhetysu region.

