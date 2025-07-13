Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 13

The National Weather Agency Kazhydromet says West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhetysu, south of Ulytau regions are to see daytime highs between 35-39C. Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions are to brace for scorching 40C and Mangistau region 38-40C in the daytime.

40-43C heatwave is to grip the west, south of West Kazakhstan, south of Mangistau regions in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Ulytau, east of Almaty, Kostanay, southeast of East Kazakhstan, north, west, east of Aktobe, north, east of Karaganda, west, south of Akmola, northwest, west, center of Abai, south of Zhetysu regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, southeast of Zhetysu, west, south, east of Zhambyl, west, south of Karaganda, center, south of Aktobe, southwest of Kostanay, south of Atyrau, Abai, center of Ulytau regions.