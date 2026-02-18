Stone marten captured on trap camera in Altyn-Emel National Park

The stone marten is a nimble and wary predator that is primarily active at night. It usually inhabits rocky and mountainous areas, seeking shelter among stones and in crevices. Despite its modest size, the species plays a vital role in the ecosystem by controlling populations of small animals and rodents, thereby helping to maintain ecological balance.

Specialists emphasize that camera traps are among the most effective tools for wildlife monitoring. They allow researchers to track animals’ movement patterns, study their habitats and behavior, and carry out scientific observation without disrupting the natural environment.

The data collected will enable environmental specialists to better plan conservation efforts and strengthen the protection of biodiversity within the national park.

