    Snow leopard with three cubs spotted in E Kazakhstan

    07:23, 11 February 2026

    Katon-Karagay National Park staff have released rare video footage featuring red-listed snow leopards, known as the “kings of the mountains,” Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

    According to the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife, the uniqueness of the footage lies in the fact that it captures a female snow leopard accompanied by three cubs.

    “This is an extremely rare occurrence, as snow leopard cubs typically stay with their mother for about two years. During this period, they learn to hunt and avoid danger. Such footage indicates that favorable conditions have been created within the national park for the reproduction of rare species,” the Committee noted.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a snow leopard was captured on a camera trap in the mountains of eastern Kazakhstan.

