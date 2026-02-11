Snow leopard with three cubs spotted in E Kazakhstan

According to the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife, the uniqueness of the footage lies in the fact that it captures a female snow leopard accompanied by three cubs.

“This is an extremely rare occurrence, as snow leopard cubs typically stay with their mother for about two years. During this period, they learn to hunt and avoid danger. Such footage indicates that favorable conditions have been created within the national park for the reproduction of rare species,” the Committee noted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a snow leopard was captured on a camera trap in the mountains of eastern Kazakhstan.