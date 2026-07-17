Steve Lacy and Gracie Abrams drop albums, Carly Rae Jepsen shares new single and Post Malone headlines FIFA final

New releases

Steve Lacy releases his third studio album Oh Yeah?, featuring collaborations with SZA, Erykah Badu and Cecile Believe.

Gracie Abrams releases her third studio album Daughter from Hell, featuring 16 tracks.

Carly Rae Jepsen shares After All, the latest single from her upcoming album Day and Night.

James Blake, Travis Scott and Ludwig Göransson release When I'm Home, a new song from the soundtrack to the upcoming film The Odyssey.

Mariah Carey celebrates the 30th anniversary of Daydream with a special anniversary edition.

Kelly Clarkson returns with I'd Be Lyin', her first new single since 2025's Where Have You Been.

Music news

Post Malone will headline the closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead of Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.