Stephen Curry ties LeBron James for most 40-point games at age 35 or older

The 38-year-old scored a season-high 44 points in Golden State’s 119-114 road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, October 28. It marked his 15th 40-point game since turning 35, matching James’ record. Michael Jordan ranks third with 12.

Curry finished with eight rebounds and six assists, shooting 11 of 27 from the field, including six 3-pointers, and making all 16 of his free throws. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg contributed 26 points as the Warriors earned their second straight victory after opening the season with three losses.

Golden State led by as many as 24 points before Minnesota mounted a late comeback. The Timberwolves were playing without Anthony Edwards following surgery on his right knee.

Curry is a four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP and the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers. In 2016, he became the first unanimous MVP in league history after helping Golden State finish the regular season with a record 73 wins and nine losses. That season, he also set the NBA record with 402 3-pointers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that LeBron James had joined the Philadelphia 76ers after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. The move took the four-time NBA champion to Philadelphia ahead of his 24th NBA season.