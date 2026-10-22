LeBron James makes Philadelphia 76ers debut with win over NBA champions

James scored 14 points in 34 minutes at Madison Square Garden, beginning his 24th NBA season with a new team after eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

and we’re off. 💨 https://t.co/ANgojvCyra — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 21, 2026

The four-time NBA champion announced his move to Philadelphia in July, following weeks of speculation about whether he would continue playing or retire.

In a series of posts on X, James revealed that retirement had been a serious consideration.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” he wrote. “I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

James also described his decision as a defining moment in his career, saying: “This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?”

Explaining his choice of Philadelphia, James added: “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

James signed a two-year contract with the 76ers, according to ESPN. The team features fellow stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, alongside Jaylen Brown.

LEBRON CHALK TOSS AHEAD OF HIS SIXERS DEBUT AT MSG 👑 https://t.co/yxbPbPFmwK — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2026

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised James’ continued performance at the highest level, describing it as a “testament to his work ethic” in an interview with ABC News.

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown make their Philly debuts, @sixers open the season with a W ‼️ @KingJames: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST @FCHWPO: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST https://t.co/0tdCrZBsLP — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2026

James has won four NBA championships and four Most Valuable Player awards and remains the league’s all-time leading scorer. Before joining Philadelphia, he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers, winning championships with all three franchises.

His next regular-season appearance at home is scheduled for Oct. 22 against Cleveland, one of his former teams. On Christmas Day, James is expected to face the Lakers, where his son, Bronny James, remains on the roster.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the NBA fined the LA Clippers $30 million and stripped the team of five first-round draft picks over salary cap violations involving Kawhi Leonard.