Steel and сoal output in Karaganda region to reach millions by 2028

He noted that the region now plans to give a fresh impetus to its mining and metallurgical industries.

“Qarmet is modernizing its production with investments totaling 1.6 trillion tenge by 2028. Eight new coal faces have been opened in the coal department, boosting coal output by 15% to 6.2 million tons,” Yermangabet Bulekpayev said.

At the metallurgical plant, the “5-9-5” program has been launched to boost production, alongside the implementation of digital technologies.

“The plan is to produce 5 million tons of steel, extract 9 million tons of coal, and generate 5 million tons of railway concentrate by 2028. The steel department has already raised steel output to 3 million tons. All three blast furnaces have been converted to natural gas, cutting daily fuel oil consumption by over 250 tons, and work on further gasification will continue,” Bulekpaev noted.

The akim also highlighted that 23 factories are operating in the Saryarka special economic zone, producing ball valves, shut-off fittings, geomembranes, insulated and polypropylene pipes, refractory materials, brass and rubber products, as well as ferrosilicon.

“In the future, production is expected to include aluminum radiators, finished ferrosilicoaluminum metal products, and more. Efforts are underway to establish small industrial zones in Karaganda and Saransk. Investment in the regional economy has reached 932 billion tenge, marking a 4.1% increase, with a target of 1.5 trillion tenge for this year,” the akim concluded.

As reported earlier, Abai region is set to construct six new reservoirs as part of the Comprehensive Water Sector Development Plan for 2024-2028.