Abai region to build 6 reservoirs

According to Uali, the program also includes the reconstruction of ten hydraulic structures and seventeen irrigation systems.

“Upon completion of these projects, 31,000 ha of new irrigated land will be put into operation, and total water storage capacity will reach 180 million cubic meters,” Uali said.

In addition, 181 km of main canals will be rehabilitated, which is expected to boost crop yields from 16 to 27 c/ha.

By harnessing the hydropower potential of the Irtysh River, irrigated land in the region will expand by an additional 70,000 ha, bringing the total to 214,000 ha. Consequently, the area equipped with water-saving technologies will grow from 13,900 to 88,200 ha.

As reported earlier, a large meat processing plant is set to open in Abai region.