Statistics Bureau reveals highest paid regions of Kazakhstan
The National Statistics Bureau has released the latest data on wages in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The highest wages were recorded in Ulytau region - 637,324 tenge ($1365,18), Atyrau region - 610,111 tenge ($1 306,89), Mangistau region - 608,415 tenge ($1 303,26), Astana - 559,894 tenge ($1 199,32), and Almaty - 551,597 tenge ($1 181,55).
Meanwhile, Almaty reported the highest number of employees among regions - 941,500 people.
The lowest wages are paid in the North Kazakhstan region - 308,334 tenge ($660,47), Zhambyl region - 319,820 tenge ($685,07), Turkistan region - 319,820 tenge ($696,11), and in Shymkent - 328,608 tenge ($703,90).
The biggest growth of real wage, compared to Q1 2025, was recorded in Abai region - 104.7% and in Almaty - 104.9%.
Highest-paid sectors
The Bureau says the highest average incomes were recorded in financial and insurance sectors - 941,411 tenge ($2 016,56), mining - 1,020,632 tenge ($2 186,25), information and communication - 779,288 tenge ($1 669,28), industry - 620,775 tenge ($1 329,73), transport and warehousing - 599,489 tenge ($1 284,14).
In processing industry, average wage comprised 508,854 tenge ($1 089,99).
Education sector employs 1.17 million people, with average salary comprising 315,100 tenge ($674,96).
512,800 people are working in healthcare and social sector, with average wage set at 334,768 tenge ($717,09). 436,000 people are employed in public administration and defense, with average salary reaching 403,447 tenge ($864,21).
According to the Bureau, the payroll headcount in Kazakhstan stood at 5.2 million employees, while the number of actively employed workers was about 5 million. The country's total wage bill reached 6.66 trillion tenge in the first quarter of 2026.
The average monthly salary of employees made 445,068 tenge ($953,36 ). Compared to the same period last year, nominal wages increased by 11.5%, but the real wage index was 99.8%.
Earlier, the Ministry of National Economy announced that real salaries in Kazakhstan had increased by 41% over nine years.