Real salaries in Kazakhstan up 41% over nine years – National Economy Ministry

According to Vice Minister of National Economy Arman Kassenov, Kazakhstan's economy has been developing at a dynamic pace over the past three years, with the most active growth recorded since 2023.

"In each year, real GDP growth exceeded five percent, which is a very high figure and more than 1.5 times the global average. The results are clear over the long term: since early 2017, real GDP has posted a cumulative 39 percent growth," Kassenov said.

Thus, over nine years, Kazakhstan's economic growth has surpassed global real GDP growth, which stood at 30%.

According to the Vice Minister, this progress also extends to wage growth.

"Over the same period, since the beginning of 2017, the cumulative growth in real wages has reached 41%, outpacing GDP growth. Our goal is to continue ensuring high growth rates in the coming years, at 5–6%, and to achieve a GDP of $450 billion by 2029," Arman Kassenov highlighted.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan’s economy expanded by over 4% in early 2026.