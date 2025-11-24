State Visit of Turkmenistan’s President: Key topics of Astana talks

According to the ministry’s Official Spokesperson, Aibek Smadyarov, during the state visit, the parties will hold high-level talks and will discuss the prospects for developing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

“Particular attention will be given to expanding trade-economic and transport-logistics cooperation, interaction in the energy sector, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges. The discussion is expected to cover current aspects of regional security and coordination of efforts within international organizations. Following the talks, several bilateral documents aimed at deepening the Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation is planned to be signed,” Smadyarov said at a briefing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Astana International Airport.

Read more on how Astana and Ashgabat are consistently strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and transport-logistics spheres in an analytical material by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.