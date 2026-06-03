State Symbols Day of Kazakhstan marked in Moscow

Addressing those gathered, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev highlighted the special role of state symbols in strengthening national identity and the unity of people.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Russia

He also emphasized the importance of constitutional reforms, pointing out that the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution reflects deep societal transformations aimed at democratization and sustainable development.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Russia

The first Kazakh cosmonaut, Toktar Aubakirov, Hero of the Soviet Union and People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, attended the event as guest of honor.

He highlighted the symbolic meaning of state attributes noting if the symbols of a state are beautiful, then the soul of its people is beautiful too.

Students from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and the Gnessin Music Academy performed Kazakhstan’s national anthem, adding a festive atmosphere.

The printed edition of Kazakhstan’s Constitution was handed over to the Embassy’s museum exhibition.

During his address at the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of respecting and correctly using Kazakhstan’s state symbols.