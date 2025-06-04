State Symbols Day: 10,000 children simultaneously perform National Anthem in Astana

According to the city mayor’s office, more than 10,000 children from 92 schools and 13 additional education centers simultaneously performed the State Anthem of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

“The goal is to bring up sense of patriotism in the younger generation, to raise respect for state symbols and to popularize national values. Such events play an important role in educating the younger generation about civic responsibility,” the mayor’s office says.

The State Symbols Day has been marked in Kazakhstan since 2007.

Photo credit: Astana

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a solemn ceremony of raising the State Flag in the ethno-memorial complex Atameken in Astana, as the country marks the State Symbols Day on June 4.