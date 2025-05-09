State Counselor of Kazakhstan Karin pays tribute to Aliya Moldagulova

As the Akorda presidential palace informed on Friday, the event was also attended by members of the Ulttyq Qurultay and the Youth Policy Council.

This year marks the 100th birth anniversary of Aliya Moldagulova in Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Kazakh State Counselor noted that Kazakhstan is to celebrate widely this remarkable event upon the President’s instruction, holding the international military patriotic gathering of youth Aibyn, presenting documentaries and hosting exhibitions and sports cultural events dedicated to the life and feat of legendary sniper Aliya Moldagulova.

Photo credit: Akorda

