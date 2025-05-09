EN
    Kazakh PM Bektenov lays flowers at monument to pilot Talgat Bigeldinov

    11:09, 9 May 2025

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov laid flowers at the monument to ground-attack pilot, Aviation Major General, two-time hero of the Soviet Union Talgat Bigeldinov on the occasion of 80 years since the Great Victory, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh PM Bektenov lays flowers at monument to pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    Photo credit: Kazakh government

    The flower-laying ceremony started with a minute of silence to honor those killed in the war.

    Legendary ground-attack pilot Talgat Bigeldinov entered the war in 1943. A year later, he was honored with the title Hero of the Soviet Union for heroic feats. In 1945, Talgat Bigeldinov was awarded his second title of Hero of the Soviet Union.

    Talgat Bigeldinov participated in the historic Victory Parade on the Red Square on June 24, 1945.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day. 

