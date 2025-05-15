State Counselor Karin visits Turkistan region

Those participating in the meeting were Governor of the region Nuralkhan Kusherov, governors of districts and heads of local domestic policy divisions.

The meeting agenda included the issues related to effective implementation of the President’s initiatives and directives, strengthening interethnic and interfaith harmony, interaction with the civil society institutions, as well as information and youth policy.

Taking the floor, Erlan Karin outlined the main principles of organization of governmental authorities’ work, highlighting the importance of proactive approach in a domestic political realm.

At the end of the meeting, Erlan Karin set a number of certain tasks to the governmental agencies responsible for domestic policy issues.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The State Counselor also visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi to inspect the course of restoration and scientific-research works. Erlan Karin noted the importance of preserving the mausoleum, Kazakhstan's outstanding historical and cultural site inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

On May 9, on the occasion of 80 years since the Great Victory, State Counselor Erlan Karin laid flowers at the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova. Speaking at the ceremony, the Kazakh State Counselor noted that Kazakhstan is to celebrate widely this remarkable event upon the President’s instruction, holding the international military patriotic gathering of youth Aibyn, presenting documentaries and hosting exhibitions and sports cultural events dedicated to the life and feat of legendary sniper Aliya Moldagulova