Adal Azamat program expands focus on parents’ role in education

The speaker noted that the Unified Education Program, which began in pilot mode in 2023 in line with the President’s directive at the National Kurultai on March 14, 2025, is continuing this year under the name Adal Azamat.

“Today the program is being implemented in more than 11,000 kindergartens, over 8,000 schools, and more than 700 colleges across the country. This year it continues under a new name and with several innovations. In line with the President’s instructions, the program will now cover all educational institutions, regardless of ownership. Private schools will also take part in the Adal Azamat program, with special training courses already held for their teachers and educators,” Kalmakov said.

He noted that the changes also redefine the role of parent committees. From now on, they will take an active part in educational work as trusted partners of schools and teachers, sharing responsibility for raising the younger generation.

The program also incorporates initiatives from government agencies focused on student upbringing. A joint action plan has been developed with 14 central state bodies. This step, Kalmakov emphasized, will help unify educational work and improve its effectiveness.

In addition, a unified design code has been developed to align with the program’s content. Schools have already begun introducing new interiors based on a special brand book, allowing the learning environment to act as a “third teacher.” Kalmakov added that a standard design model was created to reflect the program’s six core values. As part of this, classrooms will feature images and phrases that encourage positive daily habits, with designs tailored to the subject matter and the students’ age group.

