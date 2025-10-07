State Counselor Karin urges greater international cooperation in anti-corruption sphere

The meeting discussed the implementation of the anti-corruption policy concept for 2022/26, as well as recommendations from the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO).

Delivering their reports were the heads of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs, as well as the Ministries of Finance, Labor, and Social Protection of the Population.

Speaking about the importance of the measures to improve anti-corruption efforts, the State Counselor highlighted several progressive developments.

Thus, within the framework of implementing the anti-corruption policy concept, two presidential decrees, ten laws and government resolutions, and around one hundred orders of state bodies have been adopted. These measures have helped to update the country’s anti-corruption policy and establish an effective prevention mechanism.

Karin noted that, given the expiration of the current concept’s implementation period, it is necessary to begin developing a new program document in the field of combating corruption. In doing so, it is important to take into account the analysis of the current situation, international best practices, modern trends, and emerging challenges.

The State Counselor also drew attention to the importance of expanding international cooperation in the anti-corruption sphere, including collaboration with GRECO.

In conclusion, Erlan Karin stressed that, in implementing all anti-corruption programs, a key priority should remain the further strengthening of the Law and Order principle.

