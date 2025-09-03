State Counselor Karin says young people key drivers behind President’s initiatives

Speaking to the meeting’s attendees, Karin highlighted the key role young people play in progressive development of the country.

Today, the state not only supports but also entrusts youth with a key role in ongoing transformations. It's no coincidence that the President addresses young people separately in nearly every speech, stressing youth’s decisive role in forming and promoting the country’s creative agenda. Thus, the state actively engages young people in decision-making across all levels of government, said Karin.

The State Counselor said: “Youth representation in Parliament, maslikhats, public councils has risen significantly, with members of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve taking up responsible positions.”

That is, the key principle of youth policy is being implemented in practice – “not just for the youth, but with the youth”. In turn, young people are increasingly driven to harness their creative potential to benefit the nation's future, he said.

State Counselor Karin added that young people are the key drivers behind the initiatives of the Head of State, revealing that over 90% of the country’s youth back the President.

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message of welcome to the participants of the Jastar Fest forum ongoing in Pavlodar and dedicated to the International Youth Day.