State Counselor Karin says Kazakhstan is entering its own prime era

On his Instagram page, he thanked journalist Adil Baltabayev for the published video, noting that the material turned out especially warm and meaningful.

According to Karin, the reforms being implemented at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are already producing tangible results in the country’s regions.

Today, new highways and railways are being built in the regions, while airports, railway stations, bridges, and other infrastructure facilities are being put into operation. People are already beginning to see the results of this work. All these projects are aimed primarily at improving the lives of ordinary citizens, noted the State Counselor.

He emphasized that the main priority of the Head of State’s policy remains the creation of comfortable living conditions for the population and the protection of the country’s interests.

In addition, Karin stated that one of the main achievements of the ongoing reforms is the change in public consciousness. According to him, principles such as “Taza Qazaqstan” and “Law and Order” are gradually becoming nationwide values.

Now the task is to ensure that these values become part of the everyday culture of every citizen, he wrote.

In conclusion, the State Counselor expressed confidence that the positive transformations in the country will continue further.

As young people say, Kazakhstan is entering its own ‘prime era,’ concluded Karin.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launches Astana’s light rail transit system.