State Counselor Karin says constitutional reform is an exemplar of public solidarity and unity

Stressing the importance of the upcoming referendum and the philosophy of the new Basic Law, Karin said: “Public unity and trust are the key driving force in promoting reforms.”

In his opening remarks, the State Counselor recalled Kazakh President Tokayev’s words he said at the People’s Assembly meeting three years ago: “Serving to strengthen the unity of the country is the most responsible and noble deed.”

Karin said he constantly quotes these words at different meetings, noting: "To be united and to serve unity is the ultimate good, as joint efforts yield greater results."

Well, highlighting the national character of the constitutional reform, the State Counselor said that the new Basic Law “underwent extensive and comprehensive discussion.”

The constitutional reform, that took seven months to be finalized, is an exemplar of public solidarity and unity, according to him. Karin suggested the renewed Constitution to have a constructive and momentous significance for the country, noting that thousands of people took part in drafting it.

The State Counselor also highlighted keen public interest in reforms and confidence in the President, which, according to him, are the key to any reforms.

Pointing out the diversity of opinions in the society, Karin said that every citizen of the country has the right to freely express their thoughts and opinions. “Hence, there are support, criticism, and questions, which is a feature of an open society, we strive to build,” he said.

According to Karin, the primary mission of the new Constitution is to protect the rights of each Kazakhstani, no matter what his/her political afflictions are.

In the end, the new Constitution will offer equal protection and guarantees to all: supporters and opponents alike, he said.

Concluding his speech, Karin called the day of holding the referendum the Renewal Day, hailing it as “historic.”

Earlier, Qazinform reported 256 organizations have been accredited to observe Kazakhstan's Constitutional Referendum.