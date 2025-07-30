State Counselor Karin reviews progress of implementation of President's directives

Heads of relevant ministries and structural divisions of the President’s Executive Office presented reports at the meeting.

Special attention was given to the issues of development of draft laws based on the initiatives voiced at the Ulttyq Qurultay in Burabay, Qazaqstan Balalary (Children of Kazakhstan) program, a unified concept document in the field of domestic policy, as well as implementation of infrastructure projects in the regions.

The implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's directives outlined at the Ulttyq Qurultay meeting is under control of the President’s Executive Office.

The IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan was held in Burabay resort area, Akmola region, on March 14, 2025.