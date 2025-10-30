State Counselor Karin reveals first results of direct election of akims

“These are unprecedented changes, because for the first time in the history of our entire large region, we are moving to a system of direct election of heads of executive authorities. ,” he notes.

According to him, more than 2,000 rural akims have been elected under the new scheme so far.

“More than 50%, if I am not mistaken, 60% of elected rural akims are those who never worked in the civil service before,” he highlighted.

As reported, the first direct election of a regional center akim was launched in Semey on October 12.