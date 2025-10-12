Kazakhstan’s first direct election of a regional center akim begins in Semey

118 polling stations are operating across the city.

Photo credit: The Akimat of Semey

According to official data, Semey has a population of 314,300 people, 220,761 of whom are eligible to vote.

Photo credit: The Akimat of Semey

“All polling stations opened on time and are operating in a routine mode. We hope for active participation of citizens in this important event both for Semey and the entire territory,” Gulzhan Kuanysheva, chairperson of the city’s territorial election commission, says.

Photo credit: The Akimat of Semey

Photo credit: The Akimat of Semey

The voting will last until 08:00 pm, after which the vote counting will begin.

Notably, the powers of former Semey akim Talgat Muratov were terminated ahead of schedule.

Initially, four candidates took part in the election race. One of them - Kanat Shapatov, head of the Palace of Children’s and Youth Creativity and a member of the city maslikhat, announced his withdrawal from the race on October 7 for personal reasons.

As a result, three candidates remain on the ballot.