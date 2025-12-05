State Counselor Karin holds meeting on strengthening child safety in Kazakhstan

The event was attended by Minister of Enlightenment Zhuldyz Suleimenova, First Deputy Prosecutor General Zhandos Umiraliyev, and Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Kazakhstan Dinara Zakiyeva.

Reports were made by deputy mayors of Astana and Almaty cities, as well as deputy governors of Aktobe, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions, highlighting different problematic issues related to child safety.

Speaking at the meeting, Karin stated that protecting and ensuring the safety of children is one of the priorities of domestic policy and is always in the focus of attention of the Head of State.

The State Counselor also stressed that Kazakhstan has established legislative and institutional foundations for the protection of children's rights. In addition, within the framework of the Children of Kazakhstan program, a comprehensive set of measures consisting of more than 100 initiatives is being considered to improve mechanisms and various aspects of ensuring child safety.

Following the meeting, Karin instructed the Ministry of Enlightenment to develop further consolidated approaches and actions and to continue coordinating ongoing efforts.

The State Counselor also reminded that such meetings with the participation of heads of regional authorities will be held on a regular basis.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Kazakh capital has been illuminated in orange to support an anti-violence campaign.