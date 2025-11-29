EN
    Kazakh capital illuminated in orange to support anti-violence campaign

    22:01, 29 November 2025

    Landmark buildings in Astana have been lit up with warm orange lights in support of the global campaign “16 Days Against Violence,” Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Culture and Information Ministry. 

    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

    Orange is a symbol of warmth, hope, and solidarity. It serves as a reminder of the need to protect human rights and uphold zero tolerance for violence.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

    Key locations across the capital are glowing in orange these days.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

    Each illuminated site stands as a visual reminder of the issue and a sign of support for those in need of help.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has joined the UN campaign against violence, aligning with international efforts to raise awareness and promote action.

    Last December held 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

