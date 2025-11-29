Kazakh capital illuminated in orange to support anti-violence campaign
Landmark buildings in Astana have been lit up with warm orange lights in support of the global campaign “16 Days Against Violence,” Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Culture and Information Ministry.
Orange is a symbol of warmth, hope, and solidarity. It serves as a reminder of the need to protect human rights and uphold zero tolerance for violence.
Key locations across the capital are glowing in orange these days.
Each illuminated site stands as a visual reminder of the issue and a sign of support for those in need of help.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has joined the UN campaign against violence, aligning with international efforts to raise awareness and promote action.
Last December held 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.