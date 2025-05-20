State Counselor Karin holds meeting on interethnic accord issues

Attending the meeting were subdivision heads at the Presidential Administration Office, representatives of the central government bodies as well as the governors of West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

The meeting’s participants delivered reports on the current state and the measures taken to ensure stability in interethnic relations in the regions, interaction with civil society institutions as well as realization of the state information policy.

Special attention was placed to the issues regarding the development of the Assembly of the People’s development concept and further enhancement of the Assembly’s format.

The meeting also discussed ways to further promote national unity ahead of the key social and political events in 2025.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh State Counselor gave specific instructions to the government bodies in charge regarding the priority areas of the internal policy work aimed at ensuring interethnic harmony and enhancing coordination at all government levels.

