State Counselor Karin chairs meeting on promoting interethnic understanding

The meeting was attended by department heads of the Kazakh President’s Administration Office, representatives of central government agencies, local authorities of Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.

During the meeting focused on interethnic relations and awareness raising measures, Karin drew special attention to the practical implementation of the Law and Order principle as well as the development of unified approaches to ensuring social harmony in regions.

The State Counselor highlighted the need for continuous coordination of the efforts of government agencies in a proactive manner regarding key areas of domestic political agenda.

Following the meeting, Karin set the government agencies and regional authorities specific tasks aimed at consolidating efforts in enhancing social and political stability.

