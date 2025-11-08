State Counselor Karin chairs meeting on child safety

The Minister of Enlightenment, the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the deputy governors of the Zhetysu and Turkistan regions outlined the ongoing work.

Erlan Karin highlighted that the systematic efforts are yielding some positive trends. For instance, compared to last year, reported cases of sexual abuse against minors dropped by 12.5%.

However, the State Counselor emphasized that child safety issues remain a priority.

He emphasized that the leaders of regional administrations should personally maintain systematic oversight of preventive measures that ensure child and adolescent safety.

Concluding the meeting, Erlan Karin instructed the Ministry of Enlightenment to develop further coordinated approaches and actions, and to continue coordinating the work being done.

The State Counselor reminded that such meetings with regional leaders will be held regularly.

Earlier, State Counselor Karin commented on domestic policy principles and priorities adopted by the Kazakh President.