    State Counselor Karin comments on domestic policy principles and priorities adopted by Kazakh President

    16:19, 5 November 2025

    Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin reminded on Wednesday President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the initiative by experts and public figures on the need for a conceptual document in the domestic policy field at the 4th Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) in Burabay, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    For more than six months, the Presidential Administration held discussions with the participation of the National Qurultay, experts, representatives of public and scientific organizations at different dialogue platforms. A draft conceptual document, systematizing the ongoing work in the domestic policy field, was developed following expert discussions, wrote Karin on his Telegram channel.

    The Kazakh State Counselor said that the conceptual document is intended for public agencies to coordinate and systemize work in domestic policy in the first place.

    Additionally, it [the document] offers the society a more precise understanding of ideological meanings of the state policy being pursued, as well as outlines the country's future vision, he added.

    As reported earlier, the Head of State decreed to approve the core principles, values, and focus areas of Kazakhstan's domestic policy.

