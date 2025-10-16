State Counselor Karin chairs meeting of State Prize Commission

According to the press service of Akorda, in 2025, 23 works were submitted for consideration for the state prizes, of which six advanced to the second stage following preliminary selection.

After reviewing the submissions and hearing the results of the state scientific and technical examination, the Commission developed the corresponding recommendations.

These prizes represent the highest form of recognition for outstanding contributions in the fields of science and technology. They are awarded for scientific discoveries, monographs, and research works that open new areas of knowledge or establish new directions within existing fields, as well as for the development and implementation of innovative equipment, materials, and technologies. Additionally, they honor achievements in scientific, technical, and innovative activities that contribute to solving priority socio-economic challenges and enhancing the competitiveness of the nation.

