    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors Lukoil employees with state awards

    19:40, 14 October 2025

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, also presented renowned entrepreneur Vagit Alekperov with the Order of Barys, 1st Degree, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In recognition of his exceptional contributions to developing Kazakhstan’s energy potential, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded prominent entrepreneur and public figure Vagit Alekperov the Order of Barys, 1st Degree.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    State awards were also conferred upon several Lukoil employees working in Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in Lukoil's anniversary event. In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan also announced that KazMunayGas and Lukoil have begun implementing promising projects on the Caspian shelf.

