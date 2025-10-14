Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors Lukoil employees with state awards

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to developing Kazakhstan’s energy potential, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded prominent entrepreneur and public figure Vagit Alekperov the Order of Barys, 1st Degree.

Photo credit: Akorda

State awards were also conferred upon several Lukoil employees working in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in Lukoil's anniversary event. In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan also announced that KazMunayGas and Lukoil have begun implementing promising projects on the Caspian shelf.