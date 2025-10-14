Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors Lukoil employees with state awards
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, also presented renowned entrepreneur Vagit Alekperov with the Order of Barys, 1st Degree, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In recognition of his exceptional contributions to developing Kazakhstan’s energy potential, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded prominent entrepreneur and public figure Vagit Alekperov the Order of Barys, 1st Degree.
State awards were also conferred upon several Lukoil employees working in Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in Lukoil's anniversary event. In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan also announced that KazMunayGas and Lukoil have begun implementing promising projects on the Caspian shelf.