    State Counselor Karin addresses international symposium dedicated to legacy of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi

    12:06, 15 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Karin attended on Thursday the international symposium themed “The Legacy of Yasawi in the Dialogue of Times and Cultures: Humanistic Landmarks and Contemporary Challenges” in Turkistan, Akorda reports.

    State Counselor Karin addresses international symposium dedicated to legacy of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi
    Photo credit: Akorda

    It’s worth noting that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated the forum during the third meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) in Atyrau, saying: “It’s time to pay special attention to in-depth study and promotion of the legacy of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi.”

    State Counselor Karin, delivering the President’s welcome remarks, said: “The symposium plays an important role in systematic study of humanistic ideas of Yasawi as well as promoting his spiritual and intellectual legacy globally”.

    State Counselor Karin attends international symposium dedicated to legacy of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The two-day forum brought together around 100 leading scholars from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, the US, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Japan.

    The event features three themed sessions, covering the different aspects of Yasawi’s legacy, with the participants delivering scientific reports, holding discussions and sharing experiences.

    Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday, State Counselor of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin paid a working visit to Turkistan region where he held a meeting with the local officials to discuss domestic policy issues. 

    Turkistan Studies Events History of Kazakhstan Culture State Counselor of Kazakhstan
    
    
    
