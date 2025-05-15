State Counselor Karin addresses international symposium dedicated to legacy of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi

It’s worth noting that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated the forum during the third meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) in Atyrau, saying: “It’s time to pay special attention to in-depth study and promotion of the legacy of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi.”

State Counselor Karin, delivering the President’s welcome remarks, said: “The symposium plays an important role in systematic study of humanistic ideas of Yasawi as well as promoting his spiritual and intellectual legacy globally”.

Photo credit: Akorda

The two-day forum brought together around 100 leading scholars from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, the US, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Japan.

The event features three themed sessions, covering the different aspects of Yasawi’s legacy, with the participants delivering scientific reports, holding discussions and sharing experiences.

