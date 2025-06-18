State Counselor Karin meets with UNICEF representative in Kazakhstan

During the meeting, the State Counselor spoke about the systemic measures Kazakhstan implements to support the younger generation and create conditions for their harmonious development. Karin highlighted that the protection of the rights of the child is among key priorities of the policy of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

State Counselor Karin recalled that last year Kazakhstan adopted the law on women and children’s rights. Thanks to its adoption and the ongoing state measures, the country, according to experts, now has one of the most advanced legislations and efficient systems to protect the rights of women and children.

In five months of this year, the country saw offences against the sexual inviolability of minors decline 21.3% and offences related to pedophilia drop 40.7%.

During the same period, over 86,000 SMS messages were received from children, of which more than 2,000 sought assistance due to violence, bullying and problems with classmates, parents and psycho-emotional state. 28 suicide attempts were prevented, said Karin.

The Kazakh State Counselor hailed the interaction with UNICEF as “very close and productive” as well as its role in supporting a number of Kazakhstan’s systemic initiatives aimed at protecting children’s rights as “crucial”.

In turn, Rashed Mustafa Sarwar informed about the UNICEF office’s activity in Kazakhstan as well as shared his vision and plans for future activities.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue interaction and expressed confidence in deepening partnership and implementing joint initiatives in the interest of future generations.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and UNICEF are keen on strengthening cooperation.