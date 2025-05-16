Kazakhstan, UNICEF keen on strengthening cooperation

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNICEF, including key areas of the new Country Programme for 2026–2030.

The Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to the UNICEF representative for active work and the support provided to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in implementing the best international practices in the field of child rights protection.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

In turn, Director De Dominicis emphasized that UNICEF will continue implementing programs in Kazakhstan aimed at child health protection, the development of inclusive education, prevention of violence against children, digital safety, mental health support, and the strengthening of social protection systems aligned with the country’s sustainable development priorities.

In conclusion, both sides agreed to coordinate efforts in child protection by leveraging the potential of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, which was endorsed by a UN General Assembly resolution adopted March this year.

