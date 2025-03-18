State Counselor Erlan Karin meets Uzbek President's Assistant Saida Mirziyoyeva

The sides discussed the key issues of bilateral cooperation in cultural-humanitarian sphere, and the prospects for implementation of joint projects.

Special attention was given to the issues related to exchange of experience and deepening interaction in the field of culture and art.

Erlan Karin told Saida Mirziyoyeva about the transformations taking place in Kazakhstan, including the new initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced at the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Burabay.

Photo credit: Akorda

As part of the visit, Erlan Karin and Saida Mirziyoyeva attended Lazgi. Dance of Soul and Love play performed by the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Uzbekistan named after Alisher Navoi. An exhibition of paintings and graphic works by Uzbek artist Ural Tansykbayev is set to be held as well.

The parties agreed to continue active interaction in cultural-humanitarian relations.

Earlier, presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan had a telephone conversation.