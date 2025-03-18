РУ
Kazakh, Uzbek presidents talk over phone

16:04, 18 March 2025

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan talked over phone, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Kazakh, Uzbek presidents
Photo credit: Akorda

The two countries’ leaders exchanged congratulations on the upcoming spring holiday Nauryz and wished peace and prosperity to the fraternal nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out a high pace of the bilateral cooperation development, which fully complies with the level of strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The sides confirmed mutual focus on further deepening trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian relations.

The parties also discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

Earlier, the President chaired the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council.

Arailym Temirgaliyeva
