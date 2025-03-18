Kazakh, Uzbek presidents talk over phone

The two countries’ leaders exchanged congratulations on the upcoming spring holiday Nauryz and wished peace and prosperity to the fraternal nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out a high pace of the bilateral cooperation development, which fully complies with the level of strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The sides confirmed mutual focus on further deepening trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian relations.

The parties also discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

