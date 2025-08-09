State Counselor Erlan Karin chairs meeting on strengthening interfaith accord

Those participating in the meeting were the representatives of relevant structures of the President’s Executive Office and central government agenciesю

The meeting centered around the relevant issues of religion, strengthening interfaith accord and countering religious radicalism.

The State Counsellor emphasized that the implementation effective policy in the religious sphere requires a balanced approach, the adoption of comprehensive systemic measures, and well-coordinated joint work by all responsible agencies.

