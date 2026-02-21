State Counselor clarifies ‘social contract’ of new Constitution

Speaking on Saturday to the expert community at the event titled "The New Constitution: A New Architecture of Trust and Development," he noted that the document mirrors changes in public demands and values over recent decades.

"The Constitution is not merely a supreme legal document or a formal act; it is a kind of social contract. In this sense, the new draft more clearly reflects our identity and the naturally formed social consensus on a range of fundamental matters. Three decades have passed since the adoption of the current Constitution. During this time, society has changed significantly, as have expectations and demands. Nowadays, society reacts differently, and at times more acutely, to current issues," the State Counselor told the expert platform.

Among the provisions not present in the current Constitution, Karin highlighted provisions regarding careful attitude to environment and fostering ecological culture. According to surveys, environmental issues have become some of the most significant concerns for citizens.

"This issue occupies a leading position in public discussions. People emphasize the importance of enshrining the principles of environmental care and the development of ecological culture in the Basic Law. Thus, the environmental agenda has already become a core value of the public consciousness," he emphasized.

He noted that it is also proposed to strengthen the protection of traditional values in the draft Constitution. The topic has sparked increasingly intense public debate in recent years.

"Special attention is paid to the protection of women's rights. In recent years, the issue of gender equality and the observance of rights has been actively raised by the public. In the draft Constitution, this is secured through norms on the protection of women's rights and the equality of spouses in marriage."

Besides, there has been a public demand for a clearer reaffirmation of the state's secular nature.

"Despite the obvious nature of this principle, citizens wanted to see direct and unambiguous enshrining. In the new draft, this is reflected beyond mere declaration: it is additionally clarified that the education system, with the exception of religious and spiritual organizations, is secular. The respective provisions are further developed and specified in other articles of the document," Erlan Karin underlined.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the National Referendum on the new Constitution is scheduled for March 15, 2026.