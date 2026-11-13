State commission to oversee spending on People's Construction program

The President called the corruption community enemies who are already nurturing plans to discredit and undermine the People's Construction program.

"In this new historical era, we have no right to tread water, to be content with past successes, to rest on our laurels. Laziness and indifference are not fellow travelers in building a Just Kazakhstan. And the corruption community are our enemies, who are already hatching plans to discredit and undermine the 'People's Construction.' We will, of course, not allow this," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government will pay special attention to the quality of social infrastructure construction.

"All social infrastructure, including roads, airports, clinics, rehabilitation centers, art centers, schools and sports facilities, must be built to a high standard. And so it will be," the Head of State said.

The President said a special State Commission will monitor the proper spending of public funds. Its composition is expected to be published early next week.

"Thus, we are beginning a great campaign whose ultimate goal is the people's well-being and prosperity in accordance with constitutional principles — Law, Justice and Order. This path will not be easy, rather thorny, but the one who walks will master the road," President Tokayev concluded.

On November 12, the National Security Committee confirmed the detention of the heads of Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), who are suspected of committing corruption-related offences.