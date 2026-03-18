State awards presented to Kazakh civic and media leaders

At the direction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in honor of the adoption of the new Constitution, State Counselor Erlan Karin presented state awards to members of the Constitutional Commission, media representatives, and community leaders.

The Order of Barys, 3rd Degree, was awarded to Constitutional Court Judge Kairat Zhakypbayev.

The Order of Parasat was conferred upon: Bakhyt Nurmukhanov, Deputy Chairperson of the Constitutional Court; Askar Umarov, Director of the Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan; Zhandos Shaimardanov, Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the President of Kazakhstan; Talgat Narikbayev, Chairman of the Management Board at KAZGUU University; and Ayat Sugirbay, Head of the Ulttyq Ruh Public Association.

The Order of Kurmet was awarded to Yerkezhan Kuntugan, Director of Jibek Joly TV Channel.

The Medal "Eren Eñbegı Üşın" (For Distinguished Labor) was presented to Almas Zhumagali, Professor at KAZGUU University, and Mukhamedkali Tauan, Director General of Uni-Q Group Media Holding.

Presidential Commendations were issued to Zhanar Sankhayeva, Head of Department at KazISS, and Dastan Konysbayev, an expert at the Presidential Center of Culture.

Erlan Karin congratulated the honorees, noting that the nationwide adoption of the new Constitution at the referendum confirmed a high level of our society's consolidation around the President’s path of reform.

Photo credit: Qazinform

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree giving effect to the new Constitution.