Startup unveils AI bot to replace “doomscrolling”

As noted by TechCrunch, the service was developed by entrepreneur Nadav Hollander, who previously served as CTO at OpenSea. According to him, the idea for the project emerged from his personal experience with social platforms.

“It’s phenomenally entertaining and really informative in ways you just don’t get from normal media. But it’s so toxic culturally, and it’s just very upsetting to read,” he said, comparing content consumption to “fast food” that leaves you feeling terrible afterward.

The bot connects to users’ accounts and analyzes content from various sources, including news websites, blogs and online communities. Based on this data, it compiles brief summaries and delivers them as messages at a chosen frequency. The system can also send real-time alerts when breaking news occurs.

Users can customize topics of interest, filter out irrelevant content and interact with the bot in a conversational format to get more details.

The startup describes its product succinctly: “no feed. no brainrot. no ragebait. just signal,” emphasizing its goal of reducing information noise and focusing only on meaningful updates.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that AI is actively transforming Kazakhstan’s labor market. According to Majilis Deputy Chairperson Daniya Espayeva, by 2035, 562 professions will be affected, with 14 expected to disappear entirely.