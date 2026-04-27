14 professions set to disappear forever: How AI is transforming Kazakhstan’s labor market

She said that according to the Ministry of Labor, by 2035, 562 professions - representing about four million workers - will undergo transformation under the influence of AI. Of these, 46 professions (362,000 workers, or 4%) will see reduced demand, and 14 professions (49,000 workers) will disappear entirely.

At the same time, Yespayeva emphasized that new specialties are emerging at the intersection of AI and various economic sectors, and demand for these roles will grow significantly in the coming years.

“The accelerated implementation of artificial intelligence in key sectors of the economy requires the higher education system to train specialists capable of working in a digitalized and automated environment,” Yespayeva said during Government Hour in the Majilis, dedicated to higher education workforce training.

She noted that this transformation is supported by expanded access to higher education and stronger state investment. Key measures include:

Funding growth: Over the past five years, allocations to the sector have nearly doubled, rising from 246 billion to 472 billion tenge.

More grants: The number of state educational grants increases annually; this year, 77,000 were awarded, including 18,800 in engineering fields.

Higher bursaries: Monthly student stipends have approximately doubled in the past five years.

Earlier, it was reported that Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek said that Kazakhstan is experiencing a shortage of specialists in eight critical areas of the economy.