Starlink’s rival arrives: Blue Origin unveils TeraWave

According to Blue Origin, TeraWave will offer the same high speed for both downloading and uploading data, reaching up to 6 terabits per second through optical links. This is far above what today’s low orbit satellite systems usually provide. The network will serve tens of thousands of customers rather than mass consumer markets.

TeraWave will rely on 5,408 satellites operating in low Earth orbit and medium Earth orbit. These satellites will be connected with laser links, allowing data to move quickly between different parts of the world. Blue Origin says this approach is especially useful for remote, rural, and suburban areas where building fiber networks is difficult or slow.

The system combines radio frequency and optical connections. Individual customers will be able to access speeds of up to 144 gigabits per second via radio links from thousands of low orbit satellites, while much higher capacity will be available through optical links from a smaller group of medium orbit satellites.

TeraWave will support both direct point to point connections and full internet access, with customers able to adjust capacity as their needs change.

Deployment of the TeraWave constellation is scheduled to begin in the 4th quarter of 2027.

Blue Origin positions TeraWave as a competitor in the growing satellite internet market. It is expected to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink network, which currently has more than 9,000 satellites and about 9 million customers. However, TeraWave’s focus is on serving fewer users with much higher individual capacity.

