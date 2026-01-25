Kazakhstan connects 504 rural settlements to satellite internet

One of the key goals of the project is to provide internet access to remote and underpopulated villages where laying fiber-optic cables or installing mobile base stations is economically and technically impractical. In these areas, satellite communication systems are used to deliver stable, high-speed internet.

Since 2023, 176 rural settlements have been connected to the internet via KazSat satellites. The remaining 328 villages were connected using non-geostationary satellite systems (NGSO) from OneWeb, with the participation of operator Jusan Mobile.

Thus, all 504 villages included in the Affordable Internet project are now provided with satellite internet access.

The implementation of the project has enabled rural residents to get access to modern digital opportunities - online education, e-government services, telemedicine, and stable communication. This contributes to improving quality of life and bridging the digital gap between urban and rural areas, the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to launch satellite internet on trains and airplanes.