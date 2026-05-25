Starlink launches satellite internet service in Kyrgyzstan
10:41, 25 May 2026
Starlink satellite internet is now available in Kyrgyzstan, as the service’s official website now lists the country within its coverage area, Kabar reports.
A dedicated Kyrgyzstan page in both Kyrgyz and Russian has also been launched, providing users with information about the network and available services.
Starlink is a global satellite internet system developed by SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk. The project was created to deliver high-speed internet access to remote and hard-to-reach areas.
Earlier, it was reported that Starlink’s satellite internet service had been officially launched in Tajikistan.