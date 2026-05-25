EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Starlink launches satellite internet service in Kyrgyzstan

    10:41, 25 May 2026

    Starlink satellite internet is now available in Kyrgyzstan, as the service’s official website now lists the country within its coverage area, Kabar reports.

    Starlink, Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Kabar

    A dedicated Kyrgyzstan page in both Kyrgyz and Russian has also been launched, providing users with information about the network and available services.

    Starlink is a global satellite internet system developed by SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk. The project was created to deliver high-speed internet access to remote and hard-to-reach areas.

    Earlier, it was reported that Starlink’s satellite internet service had been officially launched in Tajikistan.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Internet World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All