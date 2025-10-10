Starlink internet rolls out on Astana-Arkalyk train

KAZRAIL, a private rail operator, has launched a pilot high-speed internet service from Starlink on the Astana-Arkalyk route (Train no.655/656).

Photo credit: Transport Ministry's press service (video still)

"Carriers continue the phased implementation of internet access on passenger trains. Passenger Transportation JSC previously launched pilot projects on the Astana-Almaty and Astana-Oskemen routes," the press service noted.

As Kazinform reported on August 13th, Starlink officially began providing satellite internet services in Kazakhstan. Earlier, Kazakhstan Railways stated that Internet access via OneWeb is being offered to passengers on train no.3/4 running between Astana and Almaty.