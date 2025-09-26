Starbucks to cut 900 jobs, close more coffeehouses in North America

The overall company-operated count in North America will decline by about 1 percent in fiscal year 2025, and the company will end the fiscal year with nearly 18,300 Starbucks locations across the United States and Canada, Niccol said in a message posted on the company's website Thursday.

Starbucks also plans to uplift more than 1,000 locations over the next 12 months to improve design and customer experience, according to the message.

Niccol said the company "will offer generous severance and support packages including benefits extensions" for the laid-off employees.

"These steps are to reinforce what we see is working and prioritize our resources against them," Niccol wrote.

"In fiscal year 2026, we'll grow the number of coffeehouses we operate as we continue to invest in our business," he added.

Earlier it was reported that the first 3D-printed Starbucks location in the United States opened in Brownsville, Texas.